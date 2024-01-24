NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby girl gave new meaning to “rush hour” after a mother gave birth underneath Interstate 95 in North Miami, with help from her cousin.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived underneath the overpass on Northwest 135th Street just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

The mother began going into labor at home and called a Lyft driver to take her to the hospital.

At some point during the ride, the mother began screaming in pain, forcing the driver to pull over.

Knowing she would not make it to the hospital in time, the mother called her cousin, Cherley Zamor.

“I followed [the Lyft vehicle],” said Zamor.

Amour was able to meet the expecting mother under the overpass and jumped into the rideshare car.

“She was just screaming, ‘Ow, it hurts!’ That’s it,” said Zamor.

Amour said she helped deliver her cousin’s baby.

“And told her to push. That’s the only thing I could do, ’cause the head was already out,” she said, “so she pushed, the baby came out, I picked her up, tapped her on the butt.”

Once officials arrived, they were able to transport both the mother and her daughter to Jackson North Medical Center. Both patients are doing well, officials said.

“We’re happy. It’s a healthy baby girl. She’s in health; that’s all that matters,” said Zamor.

