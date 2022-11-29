SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.

According to the shop’s owner, the thief worked with a woman to take about $700 worth of merchandise.

When the thief’s mother saw the story on 7News, the shop’s owner said, she quickly recognized her son in the surveillance video and forced him to confess.

The shop’s owner said the suspect’s mother came in to apologize for her son’s action and made her son come to apologize and return the stolen items.

