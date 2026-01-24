NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has turned herself in and faces multiple charges in connection to an alarming case of alleged child abuse.

Cynthia Hernandez, 32, is charged with child neglect, failing to report abuse and providing false information to law enforcement.

Her son, a 6-year-old boy with autism, was allegedly beaten nearly to death by Daniel Romero, Hernandez’s boyfriend, earlier this month.

Romero was arrested on Jan. 11 in North Miami Beach. Police say he repeatedly hit the child and left him with injuries that put him in intensive care.

More than a week later, Hernandez is behind bars as detectives say they had enough evidence to charge her in connection to the crime.

