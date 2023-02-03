SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is now outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning.

Latressa Logan told 7News, her son is a 15-year-old who attends Miami Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami Dade.

“This is very serious,” said Logan.

Over the past day, the boy and another student who attends the school had an exchange via social media. These Instagram messages would take a dark turn, Thursday night.

“So when I went to wake him he was like ‘mom I’ve gotta show you this, look he sent me a message with the gun and he said ‘Jit don’t play with me’. I was like wow,” said Logan.

Now she is concerned for her son’s safety.

“This is not like a threat that a kid normally makes, but actually you come and show the gun? That is crazy,” said Logan.

Logan told 7News, she immediately contacted school administrators and the district, informing them about the threat. Even keeping her son home for the day.

“If my son didn’t bring this up, I would probably be burying my son,” said Logan.

It’s a reality Logan said she takes to heart.

“I’m just thinking I can’t put my son in danger, you know? I really can’t, I will not put my son in danger,” said Logan.

The mother wants the school and the Miami-Dade school district to take action.

7News was informed that this school specifically serves students who are emotionally, mentally and/or behaviorally challenged.

