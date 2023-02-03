SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning.

Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“This is very serious,” Logan said.

Over the past day, the boy and another student who attends the school had a heated exchange via social media. These Instagram messages would take a dark turn when the exchange escalated, Thursday night.

“So when I went to wake him he was like, ‘Mom, I’ve gotta show you this. Look, he sent me a message with the gun,’ and he said, ‘Jit don’t play with me,'” Logan said, “so I was like ‘Wow.'”

The picture sent to Logan’s son shows a boy who, school district officials said, is another student at the school pointing a fake gun with a threat.

Logan said the threat was directed at her son. Now, she is concerned for his safety.

“This is not like a threat that a kid normally makes, but actually you come and show the gun? That is crazy,” she said.

Logan told 7News she immediately contacted school administrators and the district, informing them about the threat. She even kept her son home for the day.

“If my son didn’t bring this up, I would probably be burying my son,” she said.

It’s a reality that Logan said she takes to heart.

“I’m just thinking I can’t put my son in danger, you know?” she said. “I really can’t. I will not put my son in danger.”

The mother wants the school and the Miami-Dade School District to take action.

Officials with the school said they are reviewing the matter to determine whether or not the students involved will be disciplined according to their code of conduct.

7News was informed that Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center specifically serves students who are emotionally, mentally and/or behaviorally challenged.

