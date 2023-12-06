NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Krystal Banegas, the mother who turned herself in Tuesday night after being charged in the accidental shooting death of her 4-year-old daughter, appeared in court on Wednesday.

She was charged with manslaughter and three counts of child neglect, along with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5 in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, where police said, Jocelyn Taylor Rolle was accidently shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother when he found a gun in their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

She and her younger brother, as well as four other children, were left alone in a room with no supervision.

At one point, they heard a gunshot and found Rolle with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived at the scene, they found a 9mm semi-automatic gun that was discovered on the kitchen floor, with a loaded extended magazine hidden in a garbage bin.

Ennels claimed that the gun was stored in a backpack, but the children informed investigators that it was left on a table. Authorities suspect the gun was placed in the room with the children, loaded.

According to investigators, the house was unkempt, and they noticed ”cockroaches along with a rat roaming the residence.”

Investigators said, when Banegas was interviewed on Nov. 21, “on more than one occasion she appeared more concerned about whether she would be arrested than providing investigators clear information.”

Ennels, a convicted felon, appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set his bond to $815,000. Banegas’ bond was set at $800,000.

Banegas is due back in court on Thursday.

