MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens police officers arrested a man after responding to an attempted burglary in a residential neighborhood. Now, a mother wants accountability after, she said, her son was wrongfully arrested outside his home.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers first responded to the residence, located on Northwest 180th Terrance and Sunshine State Parkway, where video footage captured several police vehicles in the vicinity and officers with weapons drawn at the house.

According to Miami Gardens officials, authorities were called out to the area in reference to an attempted burglary. Before law enforcement arrived, the victim held the suspect at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

At around 6 a.m., new witness details emerged regarding the incident.

According to the mother of the man arrested following this incident, an officer initially mistook a man outside of the home for a burglary suspect. The mother said her son was merely on the phone outside his home.

Officials said a police sergeant spotted the suspect run in the vicinity of the aforementioned house and pursued the man. Upon noticing the police presence, the man retreated inside his residence, prompting officers, including the sergeant, to rush the door and attempt to apprehend him.

Video footage from a Ring camera captured the moment when the man ran inside his home, with police moving to detain him.

“They said he has to come out, surrender because the officer,” the mother said. “If not, they would have called the SWAT team.”

The mother spoke to 7News but did not want to reveal her face.

“[My son] was outside the house talking to somebody on the phone,” she said. “[Police] just showed up. They said there was a burglary in another house and then the description that shows — I don’t know what the description was, but he was on the phone talking. He didn’t say anything. They just pull up.”

Although the mother said her 24-year-old son was not involved in any criminal activity, he now faces battery charges as the sergeant sustained a severe injury after the man closed an iron door on his thumb.

“Tried to run inside the house, so he tried to close the gate,” the mother said. “The door then hit the officer’s finger.”

An ambulance was dispatched to transport the sergeant to a local hospital.

While the mother is upset, she is grateful that the situation did not end up worse. Now, she wants accountability.

“They need to do something about those things, they need to do something, they need to make some changes because this can’t be happening,” she said. “That’s how you get kids killed by officers for no reason.”

Officials said police are still investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.