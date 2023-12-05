NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New developments have emerged in the case of a 4-year-old who tragically lost her life in an accidental shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade in early November.

Jocalyn Taylor-Rolle’s mother, Krystal Banegas, and her boyfriend, 25-year-old convicted felon Quavanta Ennels, are now facing a total of nine charges related to the incident.

Police responded to a home off Northwest 81st Terrace and 21st Avenue on Nov. 5, after, police said, Jocalyn was accidentally shot by a sibling who picked up the firearm, which was unsecured in Ennel’s book bag, and it went off in the direction of the victim, striking her.

Despite efforts at the hospital, the young girl succumbed to her injuries.

Ennels, found to be in possession of the gun involved in the shooting, was arrested and later bonded out of jail on a $15,000 bond. He is currently on house arrest.

On Tuesday, Ennels and Banegas appeared before a judge, where they were charged with aggravated manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

