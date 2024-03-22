NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is searching for answers after she spotted an injury on her baby’s hand when she picked him up from a day care in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the concerned parent said she wants the people running Little Dolphins Daycare 2 to answer a simple question.

“What happened to my son?” she said.

The mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, became upset when she saw the wound on her 8-month-old son’s middle finger.

“His hand is swollen, it’s blistered up. I mean, come on,” she said.

The parent said she noticed the circular wound on Wednesday after she picked him up from day care.

“This was something serious,” she said.

To her, the injury resembles a burn from a cigarette, adding that a pediatrician agrees.

“[The doctor] said, ‘Oh, my God, it’s a burn, but it looks like a cigarette burn,'” she said. “It’s not a scratch, it’s a burn, and my son can’t state what happened.”

7News caught up with the mother and baby after a long day for the family.

The infant’s mother said she was twice at Little Dolphins Daycare 2 on Thursday, first to withdraw her son from the center, then to file a complaint with Miami-Dade Police.

The mother said she drove to Opa-locka to leave a formal statement with the Florida Department of Children And Families.

“What is it that caused this burn and you guys aren’t giving me an explanation?” she said.

7News spoke to the day care’s owner, Giselle Castillo. While she wouldn’t do an on-camera interview, she vehemently denied the child was injured at her facility, insisting it happened elsewhere.

Castillo said she spoke to MDPD and has security video. However, she couldn’t show it to 7News, because she wants to let the police and DCF investigations conclude.

When asked whether her son’s injury could have come at home, his mother replied, “No, definitely not.”

The mother said she spoke with members of DCF well after business hours. MDPD and DCF officials are expected to provide further details on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.