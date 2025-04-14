FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after police said she endangered her three young children by panhandling with them along a busy roadway in Florida City.

Ileona Cinca was charged with third-degree felony child neglect and misdemeanor providing a false name after arrest, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a woman asking for money with her children near 33505 S. Dixie Highway shortly after noon on Saturday.

According to the arrest report, a witness told police the children were seen soliciting donations from drivers in ongoing traffic under the hot sun.

Cinca reportedly told officers she had no food and was asking for money to provide for her children.

Police said they had previously warned her multiple times about the dangers of panhandling with children near traffic in hot weather conditions.

According to the report, Cinca gave officers several false names during her arrest.

The children were released into the custody of their father. The Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Cinca was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

