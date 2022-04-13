MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother has been arrested after two children were found dead at a Miami home after police responded to several hang up calls to 911.

City of Miami Police responded to the home at 131 NE 75th St., Tuesday evening and spoke to a woman who appeared to be in mental crisis and irate, said police.

Police arrested 41-year-old Odette Joassaint, Tuesday night.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that someone had called 911 several times that evening between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officers observed two children inside the home that appeared to be unresponsive.

The children appeared to be 5 and 7 years old.

“Oh yeah, they were young,” a neighbor said. “There was one boy, Jeffery, he was, like, four or three years old. The other one, the girl, I think she was, like, six, seven.”

The distraught father of the children showed up to the home Wednesday morning holding a picture of his children.

He said he was at a loss for words.

“I can’t talk to you,” he said.

Miami Police officer Michael Vega said, “Officers located to find out what was going on when they found a female that appeared to be irate or going through a crisis. Officers looked inside the apartment, where the calls were coming from and observed two minor children that appeared to be unresponsive. Fire rescue was called to the scene and they declared that both children were deceased.”

The neighbor told 7News he regularly saw the two young children.

“They would say, ‘Hi.’ They always came up to my house, like, knocked on the door, said hi, gave them candy and stuff like that, but it’s sad though.”

Off camera, 7News spoke to a woman who claimed to be the godmother of the children. She described the woman to be the children’s mother.

“That’s their mother. That’s their mother,” the neighbor said. “I met their father too and everything. That’s their mother and everything, yeah.”

She said the woman had mental health issues and was begging her to adopt the children if she couldn’t handle it. The woman then arrived to the crime scene and asked what had occurred and found out her godchildren were dead.

The other woman has since been taken into custody, and it remains unknown if she had any injuries.

