SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities launched a search after two children were reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade. A few hours later, they were located; however, their mother was taken into custody.

A Florida MISSING CHILD alert was issued for 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell on Monday after, officials say, they were last seen in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau Missing Persons detective located the missing children at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, alongside their mother, 36-year-old Shandrell Willis, who was promptly taken into custody and arrested.

She faces several charges, including interference with custody by a parent, removal of a child from the state, and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

According to officials, the children’s father has full custody of the children and did not authorize anyone to remove them from his home. Deputies made contact with the father after he returned home from work to find his residence ransacked and his children missing.

According to jail records, Willis had an arrest warrant out in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Willis is currently being held at the Miami-Dade Jail and will soon appear before a judge.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear.

