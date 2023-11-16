HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after confessing to meticulously planning and executing the strangulation of her 8-year-old son, according to police.

Officials said 36-year-old woman Shaneka Ann Mckinzie transported her unconscious son to Hialeah Hospital on Tuesday evening, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed strangulation as the cause of death.

Police stated that Mckinzie admitted to investigators that she had plotted to kill her child two days prior. She described using a tablecloth to suffocate and strangle him while he slept in the rear passenger seat of her vehicle until he became unresponsive.

Shortly after, Mckinzie drove around the county running errands with her lifeless child’s body in the vehicle, police reported.

She has since been charged with first-degree murder.

