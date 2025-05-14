MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after police said she left her two young children inside a hot, parked car while she went shopping at a beauty store.

According to Miami Police, Albany Patrick, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon outside the River Landing shopping center near 1400 NW North River Drive.

Officers said her 21/2-year-old son and her 22-month-old daughter were found sweating in the back seat of her car, which was turned off with the windows cracked about four inches.

One child was asleep in a car seat, and the other wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

About 20 minutes after parking, Patrick came back to the car carrying a bag from Ulta Beauty. Surveillance video showed her going into the store around 12:23 p.m. and returning around 12:43 p.m., according to the arrest report.

The children were taken to the Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit for evaluation. Patrick was brought in but invoked her right to remain silent.

She was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a child neglect charge.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.