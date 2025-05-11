MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother-and-daughter duo shared the stage to celebrate a very special moment together: graduating from college.

Hillary Pierre and her mother, Marnatha Irene Ternier, picked up their diplomas side by side at Barry University, Saturday morning.

“Mother and daughter will cross the stage together, an extraordinary moment of shared triumph,” said a speaker during the ceremony.

“I feel excited. We feel great,” said Pierre.

“Walking alongside my daughter is one of the most meaningful milestones of my life,” said Ternier.

Ternier received a Master of Public Administration, while her daughter earned an MBA in Finance.

The duo from Haiti said its been a special journey together.

“Having to see my mom work so hard for everything that she’s earned today, I mean, seeing the boss lady that she is and the impact that she’s done in the community, not only in Haiti, but also here and also in my life as her daughter, it motivated me. It pushed my motivation to want to go further,” said Pierre.

Ternier is an adviser to the Haitian Prime Minister’s Office. Pierre, a hard worker like her role model, works as a clinical services coordinator at Barry University.

But Ternier said she is the one who is proud

“I will always be that proud mom,” she said.

The pair said they’re ready to conquer the world.

“Great opportunity. It’s a very bittersweet moment, as well, and a lot of emotions,” said Pierre.

“We, like, built a legacy together of perseverance and hope together,” said Ternier.

