MIAMI (WSVN) - A 9-year-old girl and her mother were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the incident occurred in the area of at NE 2nd Avenue and 54th Street, just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to an accident involving a pedestrian, we have temporarily closed the intersection of NE 2 Avenue and 54 Street in all directions. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/68JvqVHui4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 6, 2024

The mother and child were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Condition. Their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have temporarily closed the intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and 54th Street in all directions.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice.

