MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after police say she threatened to shoot another parent during a drop-off dispute at a Miami elementary school on the first day of classes for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

According to an arrest report, Erika Letisha Cruz, 39, was dropping off her child at Arcola Lake Elementary on Thursday when she exchanged words with a mother walking her disabled son to school.

The victim told police Cruz honked at her, shouted profanities, bumped her with her vehicle, then got out carrying a purse and said, “Say one more word and I am going to shoot you in the face,” according to the report.

Officers said the victim feared for her and her son’s lives. Cruz then entered the school, where she was detained.

A search of her purse turned up a black Sig Sauer P238 handgun loaded with four .380-caliber rounds, investigators said.

Cruz faces charges of possessing a firearm on school property, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery.

She told officers she owned the gun but claimed she did not know it was in her purse. The weapon was seized as evidence.

She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

