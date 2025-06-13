MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother accused of taking her 6-year-old son from a child welfare facility in Miami faced a judge.

Ismari Figueroa stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S Glazer, Friday afternoon, following her arrest.

The court appearance comes a day after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Figueroa’s son Ryan.

Investigators said the suspect, 34, was scheduled to visit her son at the Family Resource Center of South Florida, located in the Little Havana neighborhood.

When she got there, police said, Figueroa picked up Ryan, left the building, got into her car and left with the boy. This triggered the AMBER Alert.

Officials said the suspect called 911 asked why she was on an AMBER Alert, which led to her arrest, and the cancellation of the alert.

The child is safe.

Figueroa has been charged with interference with custody by a parent.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.