SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 41-year-old mother was arrested after police said she left her 6-year-old son alone at a Sunny Isles Beach park for nearly an hour.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to Town Center Park, 17200 Collins Ave., shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after a witness reported finding the child alone.

The witness told police the boy approached him and said his mother had left him, he was scared and he had not eaten since breakfast. The witness said he had seen the child alone for nearly an hour.

Police said the boy told officers his mother, identified as Elena Sexton, had left to meet a friend and get food.

Officers searched the park but were unable to locate Sexton or another caretaker, according to the report.

Investigators said officers later saw Sexton walking back toward the area and took her into custody.

Sexton was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The Florida Department of Children and Families was also contacted.

She faces one count of child neglect without great bodily harm.

A judge found probable cause and set Sexton’s bond at $2,500.

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