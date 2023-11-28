MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother was driven to extremes after, police said, she accidentally struck her son while trying to hit another juvenile after a fight broke out a South Florida school. And the danger didn’t end there.

According to City of Miami Police, the woman’s 12-year-old son came home from school and told her that he lost his bookbag. The mother sent her son back to the school, Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary, located at 514 NW 77th St., to go look for it.

While at the school, police said, the 12-year-old got into a fight with another juvenile. He then called his mom to let her know what happened.

The mother arrived at the school and attempted to strike the other juvenile with her vehicle to break up the fight, but ended up hitting her own son. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a laceration to his leg.

The other juvenile was not injured.

The second juvenile’s mother was also at the school, picked him up and drove him home.

Police said that instead of driving to the hospital to be with her son, the mother allegedly followed the other child who fought her son to his home.

The mother who was being followed then called police and they arrived at the home.

Once at the scene, the 12-year-old’s mother was taken into custody by officers and her SUV was towed away from Northwest Second Avenue near 77th Street.

The mother’s identity or any charges that she may be facing were not disclosed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.