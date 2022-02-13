MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family was forced out of their home after a driver careened into their property.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 38th Court and 161st Street in Miami Gardens, at around 2:20 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a hole left in a wall in the front of the home.

A mother and her two children who live there are unable to stay because of electrical issues.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene and are assisting the family.

