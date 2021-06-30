(WSVN) - The Moskowitz Law Firm has released a voicemail recording Wednesday of a woman’s unbearable moment when she realized the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside was collapsing.

As the building began to fall, Raysa Rodriguez called her brother in a panic. He didn’t answer, but the voicemail tells her frightening story.

Rodriguez is heard calling out to someone when the alarm went off.

“Yadi! You got him?” she said, asking a friend if she rescued someone.

Rodriguez’s friend is then heard calling her and speaking to her in Spanish, asking where she was.

Rodriguez then responds in Spanish, “Let’s try the stairs,” and switches back to English, “But wait. I heard voices. I gotta check on these guys,” before knocking on the door of one of the apartments.

The alarm sounds off again and Rodriguez screams, “Oh, my God! What the hell! The whole entire building is gone.”

Rodriguez survived the collapse.

7Investigates also obtained video from inside the garage at Champlain Towers South.

Rodriguez’s attorney said she had been raising red flags about the conditions with the condo association.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.