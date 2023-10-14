HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual event held in Hialeah proves there is strength in pink.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park, Saturday morning.

The organization raises funds for research and support for breast cancer patients. It also empowers health equity initiatives nationwide and advocates for change at both the state and federal government levels.

During the walk, breast cancer survivors and those living with the disease shared their stories with participants who helped raise money.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

