MIAMI (WSVN) - A new report from United Way Miami says more than half of residents across Miami-Dade County are struggling to afford their monthly expenses.

According to United Way Miami’s newest ALICE Report, “more than 527,000 households in our county cannot afford the basics” despite having jobs. “That’s 40,000 more families since the last ALICE report in 2023.”

“These are individuals that are literally one paycheck away from disaster,” said United Way Miami President and CEO Symeria T. Hudson.

The report shines a harsh light on a city known for its luxurious lifestyle.

“Those individuals that are considered working individuals that are in our community but they’re living paycheck to paycheck so it’s about 39%. Then we have another 15% that are at the federal poverty line,” said Hudson.

In the report, it says “for a family of four, simply covering the basics takes $89,844 a year. Yet the median household income is only $72,311.”

Several of those residents living paycheck to paycheck also won’t qualify for public assistance, leaving them impoverished.

“Those individuals qualify for federal assistance and federal programs so they’re likely to get the support that they need. Those that are in the ALICE population at 39%, they don’t have that safety net,” said Hudson.

This is where the United Way Miami steps in, providing programs like UpSkill, a training to employment pipeline program, a path to homeownership program, financial management services and many more.

Shirlon Obermuller is one of those residents who has gotten support from UpSkill.

“I see my future in a very positive way now,” said Obermuller.

He was struggling to find his way prior to joining the program and is now on his way to becoming a certified aviation mechanic.

“I want to thank United Way for supporting me and everyone like myself that are trying to follow their dreams,” he said.

Hudson says these programs offer the safety net many residents are in desperate need of but can’t access.

“So we have the services to ensure that we are here to support,” said Hudson.

United Way Miami is not the only nonprofit organization trying to meet the increasing demands of the South Florida community.

Camillus House provides resources like hot showers, warm meals and temporary housing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.