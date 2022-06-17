(WSVN) - Future travelers may have trouble keeping flights or cruise bookings this summer.

More than 1,500 flights across the country were canceled, Thursday.

Experts suggested a busy travel season these next months as air travel reaches pre-pandemic numbers.

Some of the flights were canceled because of bad weather and other cancelations were blamed on staff shortages.

Cruise lines are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

The industry dealing with major staffing shortages ahead of the summer travel season.

Shortages even caused delays in the launching of new ships.

Stocks for major cruise lines also fell about 48 percent this year.

