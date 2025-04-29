MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities confiscated over 1,000 pounds of narcotics while on patrol in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers assisted Customs and Border Patrol agents in intercepting a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs.

Crews coordinated to escort the vessel to Miami Beach where a K9 sweep uncovered the narcotics hidden inside the cabin.

Two people were taken into custody and all the drugs were seized.

