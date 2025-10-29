WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - More South Florida cities and organizations are stepping up to help those in the Caribbean who have been impacted by Hurricane Melissa’s path of destruction.

7News cameras captured pallets of food and supplies at Greater Good Charities’ warehouse in Wilton Manors, Wednesday afternoon.

The nonprofit has been collecting items for days before the storm made its final approach into Jamaica as a Category 5 storm.

The goods they have collected are expected to be flown to Jamaica Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“This may be an enduring response. This could take a month or two for us to have folks on the ground to distribute goods,” said Jay Humphrey with Greater Good Charities. “We just really don’t know what we’re up against in this case now, but oftentimes, it does take up to several weeks to a month before we can head back and start to resupply our caches and look for, unfortunately, the next disaster.”

Wednesday morning, the City of Tamarac confirmed they’ve launched a supply drive to help the people of Jamaica. Officials said they are accepting new, unopened items only at multiple drop-off locations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those locations are as follows:

Tamarac City Hall: 7525 NW 88th Ave.

Fire Station 15: 6000 Hiatus Road

Tamarac Community Center: 8601 W Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac Recreation Center: 7531 N University Dr.

Fire Station 36: 7499 NW 72nd St.

