MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office provided more details about the fatal beating of an inmate that led to the arrests of four correctional officers.

Ronald Connor, Jeremy Godbolt, Christopher Rolon and Kirk Walton face charges of second-degree murder, cruel treatment of a detainee and aggravated abuse of an elderly person.

Their arrests follow a months-long investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference where she discussed the incident that took place at the Dade Correctional Institution back in February.

Investigators said inmate Ronald Gene Ingram was scheduled for a transfer to another facility.

“It appears that, while inside his cell, Ingram had apparently thrown a cup of urine at the correctional officers assigned to facilitate that movement out of his cell,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Surveillance video appeared to show Ingram leaving his cell and being escorted to a transport van.

“The FDLE investigation has developed sufficient evidence to prove without a reasonable doubt that Ingram was beaten out of the line of sight of the institution, where there were no surveillance cameras,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Moments later, Ingram could be seen leaning on guards as he finished that trip to the van.

“Officers are holding him up on either side. It appears to be he is completely dependent on them,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Ingram was found dead in the back of the van hours later and hundreds of miles away. He was 60 years old.

In a statement, an FDLE spokesperson wrote, “The medical examiner determined the death was caused by a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. In addition, the inmate had injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating.”

Connor, Rolon and Walton appeared before a judge, Friday morning. They are being held without bond.

Ricky D. Dixon, Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections, said the investigation is ongoing and changes are being made at the facility.

Attorneys for two of the accused officers said their clients are innocent until proven guilty, and they look forward to proving their clients’ innocence.

