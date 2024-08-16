MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a moped rider to the hospital after the victim was struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 200 block of Northwest 191st Street, just after 9:15 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the victim was riding the moped when they were struck by a white Honda.

The driver of the Honda fled in an unknown direction, detectives said.

Paramedics transported the rider to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Back at the scene, police officers shut down the northbound lanes as they conducted their investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

