(WSVN) - It is deadline day to register to vote in Florida.

If you are eligible to vote in the Nov.5 general election you must register by the end of the day.

Voters can register in person at the supervisor of elections office in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Miami-Dade county locations:

Elections Department Main Office, 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172, which will remain open on Monday, Oct.7, from 8 a.m. – Midnight

Elections Department Branch Office, Stephen P. Clark Center Lobby, 111 NW 1 Street, Miami, FL 33128 will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you live in Miami-Dade County and have more questions on how to register to vote, request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, update voter status, or other inquiries, click here.

SOE at Spectrum, 4650 NW 21st Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, will be open on Monday, Oct.7, from 9a.m. – midnight

SOE at Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Avenue Lauderhill, FL 33313, will be open on Monday, Oct.7, from 9a.m. – 9p.m.

SOE at Broward County Governmental Center, 115 S Andrews Ave Room #110 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, will be open on Monday, Oct.7, from 9a.m. – 6p.m.

If you live in Broward County and have more questions on how to register to vote, request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, update voter status, or other inquiries, click here.

All Florida voters may register to vote online.

