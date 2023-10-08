MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities across South Florida came together hours after Hamas militants’ deadly surprise attack in Israel, as local officials stepped up security measures out of an abundance of caution.

Speaking at a news conference held Saturday, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Consul General of Israel in Miami, did not mince words about what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as an “act of war.”

“If war is what is needed to make the state of Israel safe, war it is,” he said. “We look at Hamas as a very cruel and vicious terrorist organization.”

His stern message comes hours after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, leaving at least 300 people dead.

“Terror will not prevail. The state of Israel will protect itself,” said Elbaz-Starinsky. “We have no intention of hurting civilians. The people of the Gaza Strip are not our enemies.”

In Plantation, there was a moment of unity at Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El, where celebrations were supposed to be underway for the Jewish holiday.

“We thought that we need to change the liturgy and the purpose of tonight’s meeting to be a moment of reflection, of solidarity with Israel and for prayers for peace,” said Rabbi Util Romano with Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El.

Meanwhile, local Palestinians expressed their sadness for the lives lost.

“It was a violent situation that nobody wants to see,” said Jay Shehadeh with the Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations

Local Palestinians shared the fear their family members in Palestine now feel, as this deep-rooted conflict rages on.

“Israel being countered on its actions against the Palestinians that really almost never goes checked, but a deep sadness for the loss of civilian lives, for the danger to their own families and the fear that they will see reactions from people here in the United States that can negatively impact them,” said Shehadeh.

