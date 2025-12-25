MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman from Minnesota is facing a serious charge after, authorities said, she tackled a teenager she believed had been bullying her son during a holiday cruise that sailed from PortMiami.

Court documents state that Paetra Ann Grandsberry was on board the Carnival Conquest near the Bahamas when she attacked the teen.

Grandsberry claimed she mistook that teen for one who was bullying her son. She was arrested when she disembarked at PortMiami on Monday.

On Tuesday, Grandsberry stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria Sigler. The 38-year-old faces child abuse charges.

“She was a mother. Her children were attacked. It was a misunderstanding in terms of who,” Grandsberry’s attorney said.

“Your client allegedly ran up and grabbed the wrong child, tackled him to the floor, and then call him a little [expletive],” Sigler said.

Grandsberry has since bonded out of jail. She has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

