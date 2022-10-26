MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned parents are calling out what they described as disgusting and dangerous conditions that they said are building up at North Beach Elementary School.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, parent Michelle Lari, whose child attends the school, described what she saw on the campus, located at 4100 Prairie Avenue.

“Cracked foundation, we saw the crumbling stucco, we saw the exposed rebar,” she said.

Since April, Lari and other parents here have been seeking answers about what they see on the inside of where their children go to school.

“That’s an everyday occurrence at the school, and behind it, you also see the crumbling stucco here,” said Lari. “The kids used to be able to go up to this and get it with their hands and just rip it off the wall, and it was a hazard, ’cause this is on the second floor. It could’ve fallen to kids on the first floor.”

Lari and others have provided pictures of leaky roofs, cracks, walls with paint and other materials chipping off the building built in 1936.

A picture shows a student walking near a deteriorated portion.

“The students are already used to the condition of their school,” said Lari.

Parents have taken their fears and questions about the building’s structure and general safety to Miami Beach officials at commission meetings and other public gatherings.

“A couple of weeks ago, it was raining so badly that it was actually raining inside of my son’s classroom. A tile fell inside my son’s classroom,” she said.

The City on Miami Beach doesn’t have jurisdiction over North Beach Elementary. It falls under Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“This is black mold, clearly,” said Lari as she described a picture.

Lari said parents have been trying to learn more about the school system’s plans to address and fix these issues, but they are still waiting to hear more about how, when and whether repairs can be made.

“Once you zoom in, you can see all the actual holes in the floor. Here you see the exposed rebar right there,” said Lari as she described the cellphone video.

Lari and others are again voicing their concerns to officials at a city commission meeting that got underway Wednesday afternoon.

“We all know, with deferred maintenance, the problems multiply. It’s like a cancer; if you don’t treat it, it’s going to metastasize,” said Lari.

In an email, a spokesperson for M-DCPS wrote, “Our Chief of Staff along with Our Chief Facilities and Chief Maintenance Officers have been in near daily communication with a group of North Beach Elementary School parents, and we have provided them with updates as it relates to the structural integrity of the building. The District is cognizant of repairs needed by the school, and we are working collaboratively with these parents to provide updates as these matters are being addressed.”

