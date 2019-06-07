Mojo Donuts releases specialty flan doughnut

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s National Doughnut Day, so it’s only right that we get a very Miami-inspired doughnut.

Mojo Donuts released its “Flantastic Donut” made with, you guessed it, flan!

The doughnut shop, located at 8870 Bird Road, says it’s a glazed yeast doughnut with an entire piece of flan in the middle.

There’s also condensed milk, coconut syrup, caramel sauce and their signature Mojo mousse with toasted and shaved coconut shreds.

That was a mouthful.

“A mouthwatering experience that says MIAMI in every bite,” the shop wrote on Instagram.

The shop is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until supplies run out.

The flan doughnut will only be available at its Miami location.

