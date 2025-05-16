NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Contemporary Art hosted a “Women of Excellence” event Thursday night to kick off a celebration of culture and heritage.

The kickoff event, honoring this year’s women of excellence, marked the start of the 27th annual Haitian Compas Festival at NoMI Village in North Miami Saturday.

The annual festival is the only event of its kind, dedicated to celebrating Haitian music, art and the enduring pride of South Florida’s Haitian community.

The festival features live performances and flavorful cuisine.

“The Haitian Compas Festival is a movement. We’ve been here, It reflects solidarity of the community that we’re able to come together, especially honoring our Haitian flag, while showcasing the amazing talent in the Haitian Compas industry,” the festival’s administrative director, Dr. Evrose Noel, said.

“I feel like it was necessary for me to be here, to celebrate our resilience as a Haitian community and also the impact that we are making in this community,” State Rep. Marie Paule Woodson said.

Since the festival’s inception, it has stood as a premiere event in the Haitian music industry and has been celebrated for its dedication to showcasing the depth and richness of Haitian culture through food, art and song.

