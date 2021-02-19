Mobile vaccination site to open at Carol City Park, no appointment required

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens is offering a shot at prevention with a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination site.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Vice Chairman and former Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III has teamed up with the Office of Emergency Management to open the new vaccination site at Carol City Park.

Those eligible must be 65 and older and Florida residents.

The site will be opening Saturday at 8 a.m. No appointment is required.

For more information about other Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here. To pre-register at one of the federal sites, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

