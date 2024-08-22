WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile pet groomer who was caught on camera kicking a dog bonded out of jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Richel Yumar-Gonzalez left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured Yumar-Gonzalez running away from crews after he was released.

“Richel, stop running from our cameras! Why did you kick that dog?!” said 7News reporter Olivia DiVenti, who ran after Yumar-Gonzalez.

Miami-Dade Police said Yumar-Gonzalez was arrested on Wednesday and he was charged with animal cruelty.

A doorbell camera captured Yumar-Gonzalez at an apartment kicking a small dog in the head and neck during a grooming visit last week. He was fired from his job after the video surfaced.

According to the arrest report, Yumar-Gonzalez, told detectives that when he was bathing the dog, it bit his finger, which caused a small cut.

After the grooming, he told detectives that when he tried to return the dog to its owner, the dog became aggressive and he placed the dog on the floor. He then admitted to kicking the dog twice.

The dog is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.