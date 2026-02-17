MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile museum made a stop in South Florida.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, an innovative classroom exhibit, visited Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning.

The museum offers workshops designed to combat hate and to promote greater tolerance.

Students were able to get a glimpse of one of the museum’s signature educational modules in “Anne Frank: A Voice of Hope,” which details her story about hiding from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“We really try to make them think about being in her shoes, and that also goes with the civil rights movement as well, so a lot of people that were fighting for those freedoms, a lot of them were high school aged people, so we try to put them in that situation as well,” said Kaitie Martinelli, an educator at Mobile Museum of Tolerance.

The museum also connects those historical moments to the modern-day issues the world faces.

