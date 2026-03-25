NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ripped through a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade, forcing several people out of their homes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight blaze on Northwest 81st Street, near Ninth Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., 7News cameras captured the charred front of a trailer at the mobile home community.

The fire that broke out in that unit then spread to the neighboring home.

Cellphone video shows a good Samaritan helping a woman who was trapped inside one of the homes.

The good Samaritan, who identified himself as Andrew, told 7News he’s thankful that everyone got out safely,

“I went inside, tried to help some people on the inside and got burned. It’s not that bad, though. It’ll heal,” he said as he showed burns to his right arm.

No other injuries were reported. In all, MDFR officials said, three units were damaged.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation, and the extent of the damage is still unknown.

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