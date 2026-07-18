SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to trailer park trouble in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A mobile home went up in flames on Saturday morning at Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 174th Terrace.

Neighbors said they heard a big explosion prior to the fire.

“My sister, she was in her backyard, and all of a sudden she heard a boom. She came outside it was on fire, flames in the air, the trees catching on fire,” said neighbor Roman Lloyd.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt, but the mobile home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

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