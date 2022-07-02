MIAMI (WSVN) - A mobile home went up in flames in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 69th Avenue and Second Street, late Friday night.

Officials said the mobile home that caught fire was located behind a house.

Crews had the fire under control within minutes.

Seven adults and three children who live on the property were not hurt, but they have to find another place to stay because the fire caused the house to lose power.

They’re not the only ones who are safe. Firefighters were able to rescue two kittens found under the damaged mobile home.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting those affected.

