MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the murder trial of Rashaun Jones, the man accused of fatally shooting University of Miami defensive tackle Bryan Pata nearly two decades ago, after jurors said they could not reach a verdict.

“I received your note saying you continue to be deadlocked so at this time I will declare a mistrial and hung jury,” the judge said.

Jones, a former Hurricanes teammate of Pata’s was charged with gunning down the 22-year-old outside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment in November 2006. Pata was found in a pool of blood near a parking lot and was considered a top NFL draft prospect at the time of his death.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday before sending a note indicating they were deadlocked, prompting Monday’s declaration.

