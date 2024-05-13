MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - College football players and a South Florida school teamed up for something beautiful.

Members of the Mississippi State University team visited Brentwood Elementary in Miami Gardens on Monday morning.

They helped to paint and landscape the campus.

It’s part of the university’s Developing a Winning Game Plan Player Development Program.

“The Mississippi State University Bulldogs football team, they’ve so graciously have volunteered to help beautify Brentwood Elementary, and also other schools here in our Carol City feeder pattern,” said Brentwood Elementary School Principal Tamika Robinson.

“Our guys are super excited, so we’re happy to be here, happy to be welcomed into these schools,” said Gerri Green, Mississippi State University’s Director of Community Engagement. “We know this is not an easy task to do, so we just thank everybody who made this possible for us.”

The Bulldogs also taught younger students how to swim in collaboration with Miami-Dade School’s Water Education Safety Program.

