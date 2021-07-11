DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Doral while out walking her two dogs.

According to Doral Police, 58-year-old Carmen “Carmensita” Frescia Prince was last seen in the area of Northwest 33rd Street and 92nd Avenue, accompanied by her two dogs, Maya and Koda, at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

On Monday morning, police said she was located and is safe.

Mrs. Carmen Frescia Prince has been located and is safe. ^RV pic.twitter.com/7xjGODkmra — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 12, 2021

