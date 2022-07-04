MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman and her 3-year-old son after they were reported missing from Miami’s Flagami area.

According to City of Miami Police, 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and David Masis had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Friday in an unspecified part of Flagami.

Enriquez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jean shorts.

Masis was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue pants with yellow stripes.

Investigators said no foul play was suspected. They said it was possible that Enriquez and Masis went somewhere for the weekend and didn’t tell loved ones.

Police on Monday afternoon confirmed mother and son were found in good health.

