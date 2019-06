MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager and her baby were found safe after being reported missing in Miami.

Stephany Pereira, 17, and her 2-month-old were last seen Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: The juvenile and her 2 month old infant were recovered in good condition. https://t.co/rCKMI8jyUs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 21, 2019

Officials said they went missing from Northwest 34th Terrace and Second Avenue in Miami.

Miami Police tweeted that they were found in “good condition,” just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

