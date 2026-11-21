The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said that Lorenzo Felder was last seen in the 3900 block of Northwest 23rd Court on Friday.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes.

Felder was last seen wearing a grey sweater, dark grey pants, black pants, and a black puma blackpack.

Detectives said that Felder is diagnosed with an intellectual disability and is nonverbal.

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