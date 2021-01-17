Missing Homestead girl seen on cafe’s surveillance found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located an 11-year-old girl from Homestead, more than a week after she ran away from her foster home.

Homestead Police on Friday released surveillance video from Jan. 7 showing 11-year-old Kanaiya Smith walking into the Juice Cafe, at 2834 NE 8th St.

“She was barefoot. She came in with no shoes on,” Katherine Rosales, a store employee, said. “She was using a sock as a mask and an oversized T-shirt.”

Sunday night, police confirmed Smith was found and is back in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

