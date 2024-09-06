HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a 15-hour search, Hialeah police were able to locate a mother and her 1-year-old daughter after an earlier incident in which the child fell out of her mother’s moving car.

Tasshay Chelsea Mills, 29, was found in Miramar, while Cassidy was located in Opa-locka. Both are now in police custody.

A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Friday morning during the search.



According to Hialeah police, the initial incident happened Thursday night near Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

A witness found the child, appearing injured, and called police.

Tasshay, according to police, returned to the scene, took the child forcibly from the witness and left without seeking medical help.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the witness, with Cassidy in her arms, attempting to call 911. Moments after, Tasshay can be seen approaching the witness and snatching her daughter from the witness.

Police say Cassidy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges against Tasshay.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.