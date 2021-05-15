Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old girl out of Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 9-year-old girl out of Homestead.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Aniyah Arcia was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday.

Investigators said the girl stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brow eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green romper, and she has bows in her hair.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of Lewis Arcia. He has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

They may be traveling in a maroon 2019 Honda Ridgeline with the Florida tag CYYA50.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the FLDE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.